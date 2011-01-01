POP NOLA builds custom furniture, props, and installations from our workshop in New Orleans, LA. We offer our bespoke services to clients in the events industry nationwide.
We rent a catalog of vibrant, modern, and fun furniture and equipment for high-end weddings and events. .
BANQUET TABLES || PUB TABLES
END TABLES || COFFEE TABLES
PEDESTALS || FLOWER BOXES
BARS || BACKBARS || SHELVING UNITS
BACKDROPS || GIANT FRAMES
STAGES || CHUPPAH || ARCHES
If we don't have what you're looking for on hand, we can fabricate it in-house.
CONCEPT DEVELOPMENT
3D MODELING + RENDERING
WOOD + METAL FABRICATION
FINISHING + REFINISHING
Got crazy ideas for your event? We're here to help!
Provide a brief description of your needs and our team will reach out to you promptly.
POP NOLA, LLC || New Orleans, LA
Copyright © 2025 POP NOLA, LLC - All Rights Reserved.
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